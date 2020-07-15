VIDEO: Driverless car rolls into intersection

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A car without a driver was caught on camera rolling through the intersection of Diamond and First Ave on Tuesday.

The video was shot around 5 p.m. It shows a woman chasing an SUV as it rolls north on First Avenue across the intersection. A car going east on Diamond, in a 55/mph zone, narrowly misses hitting the runaway vehicle.

The SUV stops on the opposite side of the road after it appears to roll into vehicles. The person who posted the video said the driver fell out of the vehicle. We have not received word on any reported injuries.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

