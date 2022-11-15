PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – Officials are responding to reports of a house explosion in Princeton.

According to crews at the scene, four people were inside the home in the area of Hart and Clark streets at the time of the explosion, and all four were able to exit the home on their own. Two of the people inside were taken to a hospital with injuries. Officials say the house was split into multiple apartments.

Princeton Fire Teritory is currently asking people to avoid the area, and that multiple streets are closed at this time.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more on the situation and we will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story.