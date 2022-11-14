DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — As many of us get ready for Thanksgiving the Daviess County Fire Department is showing us how not to cook our turkey.

The fire department held a demonstration Monday with a “turkey fryer”, highlighting some of the pitfalls to avoid.

Fire officials say if you plan to deep fry your turkey, get everything out of the turkey and make sure it’s completely thawed before cooking. If a grease fire breaks out, do not put water on it — use a fire extinguisher instead.

“If you’ve got a turkey that is too big for the pan, you want to make sure you put a cooking sheet or something under than pan you’re cooking in the oven,” says Keith Hurm, DCFD Fire Inspector. “That way if you have a boil over of your pan in the oven, you don’t end up with an oven fire.”

Inspector Hurm also tells us that cooking a turkey overnight is perfectly fine, but be prepared to take some precautions.

“I know a lot of folks, my mother included and my wife, we cook our turkey overnight,” he adds. “Wake up the next morning, that turkey really smells great. But if you’re gonna do that, make sure you’ve got something under that to catch any juices that might boil out of that pan.”

Lastly, the fire department mentions it’s important to have a working smoke detector in your home. For more tips on cooking your turkey safely, click here.