HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — It was a beautiful sunny morning for students who hopped on their bikes and pedaled to school today in Fort Branch.

Kids from Fort Branch Community School took a police-escorted bike ride through the city as they made their way safely to school. It was all part of National Bike to School Day, an event that aims to introduce kids to the “joys of biking.”

Parents and school buses dropped kids off at the Fort Branch Community Park before the group headed off shortly before 8 a.m.

A video shared by the school on Facebook shows kids enjoying the ride as they cruise down city streets. You can watch the clip in the video player above.