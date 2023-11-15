HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Taco John’s fans now have the opportunity to be some of the first to try a brand new taco pizza being tested at Evansville stores. Eyewitness News was able to get a firsthand look at how the pizza is prepared, and you can view it in the video player above.

The pizza consists of a tortilla topped with beans, beef, crushed chips, cheese and fiesta sauce. After the pizza is grilled, it’s finished off with tomatoes and lettuce.

Evansville is one of only three cities serving as a test market for the taco pizza.