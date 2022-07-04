EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News was on the scene of a crash that miraculously left no one with major injuries Monday afternoon. The crash happened on the Fourth of July around 2:15 p.m. on the west side of Evansville.

When our crew arrived at the 1900 block of Tekoppel Ave, we found the crashed SUV that appeared to have went over the levee and flipped on its side. Video captured above shows the aftermath of the accident.

