MAYFIELD, Ky (WEHT) – Newly released security footage shows the moment that an EF4 tornado ripped through a bank in Mayfield during the storms on December 10.

The video shows the power going out and the signs shaking and nearly falling over. Suddenly the doors are blown to the ground showing how strong the tornado was.

The National Weather Service declared the tornado an EF4 on Wednesday. According to reports, the wind speeds reached as fast as 190 miles per hour.