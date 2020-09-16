Viewer in Panama City gets up and close with Hurricane Sally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WEHT) — An Eyewittness News viewer on vacation in Panama City Beach Florida is getting a first hand look at the winds and rain from Hurricane Sally.

Julie Waters Brown tells us she arrived in Panama City beach over the weekend.

Brown says rain started to move in on Monday, with conditions worsening over the evening and into Tuesday.

She said tornado warnings were issued throughout the night and into Wednesday morning.

The area is still currently under a flash flood warning and power outages have occurred.

Brown said the beach is completely covered in water and the encroaching waters have come up to the steps of their hotel.

Thankfully, Brown said her family remains safe.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 16, 2020)