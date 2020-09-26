Vigil held to remember crash victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Family and friends of Crystal Lawrence and her two children gathered Friday night for a vigil.

They died after a pickup truck crashed into their SUV Monday at U.S. 41 and Covert.

Those attending had happy memories of the family.

“It’s hard going to the park, going and just cooking dinner together, the special dinners that we’d have at least once a week,” Christina Zumbuhl, Crystal’s sister, said. “We’d kinda pick on each other. We’re that family … we’d like to make it fun and be silly. All three of them were very, very kind, if you needed anything they were right there to help if they could.”

The family of Crystal Lawrence has set up a fund at Fifth Third Bank to help with funeral expenses. You can contribute to “Crystal’s Fund” at any Fifth Third Bank location.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)