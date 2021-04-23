Vigil held to remember teen killed while crossing the road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Family and friends honored a teenager who died after being hit by a car last week.

A vigil was held Friday night on the Evansville riverfront to remember 18-year-old David Bonner.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner said Bonner was crossing Washington and Kentucky Avenues when he was hit by the car.

His mother told Eyewitness News he touched a lot of lives and always did what he could to help people in need.

She urged people to pay more attention to their surroundings and slow down when driving.

