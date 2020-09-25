EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A vigil is being held on Friday in downtown Evansville to honor the three victims of this week’s deadly crash on Hwy. 41 in Evansville.
The service to remember 36-year-old Crystal Lawrence and her children, 15-year-old Abigail and 6-year-old Chase, will take place at 7 p.m. at the Four Freedoms Monument.
The three died when their minivan was struck by a pick-up truck at Hwy. 41 and Covert Avenue.
The driver of the pick-up, 42-year-old Damon Busby of Henderson, now faces Reckless Homicide charges.
Busby is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Louisville police arrest at least 24 in protest
- Indiana to enter Stage 5 reopening tomorrow; here’s what to expect
- Judge blocks Indiana law preventing voters from asking for extended Election Day hours
- Vigil to be held today in Evansville to honor the victims of Hwy. 41 crash
- Haunted houses continue during pandemic