Vigo Co. Sheriff doubts robbery connections

VIGO CO, Ind (WEHT) At least one law enforcement officer says he does not believe a string of robberies in the Terre Haute area is connected to a string of hold ups in southern Illinois.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse tells our sister station WTWO he does not believe the incidents are related. Police in Grayville, IL disagree.

They say they believe the hold ups Friday in Grayville and in Mount Carmel are connected to at least one hold up earlier in Terre Haute.

One person in Knox County, IN has been arrested and charged with stealing the truck used as the getaway vehicle in the Illinois robberies, but no one has been charged in connection to the robberies themselves.

(This story was originally published on December 1, 2020)

