Vincennes native becomes the 39th commander of Camp Atterbury

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana National Guard Col. Michael Grundman assumed command of Camp Atterbury during a change-of-command ceremony held Friday.

Grundman is a native of Vincennes, and a three-time combat veteran, Grundman deployed in support of combat operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, and Operation Resolute Support as the senior adviser to the Afghan 215th Corps during.

Grundman said his first responsibility is to make sure Camp Atterbury is safe and capable of providing new era training with new weapon systems to meet the threats against our nation. He said the goal is to be able to train those who have not yet even joined the military.