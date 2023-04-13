HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An 18-year-old Vincennes man is facing a felony charge after police accuse him of the shooting death of another teenager.

The night of March 31, Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police officers responded to the 400 block of E Locus Street for a person with a gunshot wound, according to law enforcement.

When troopers arrived, they allegedly found 18-year-old Hunter Ravellette in the driveway wounded. According to ISP, Ravellette was pronounced dead at the scene despite first responders’ life-saving efforts.

A few weeks later, the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal charges against George Smith, 18, of Vincennes. Police say Smith was arrested after turning himself in. He was later released after positing bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Arrested and Charge:

George Smith, 18, Vincennes, IN