Vincennes University appoints trustees, partners with Purdue

VINCENNES, Ind (WEHT) The Vincennes University Board of Trustees annual meeting was held Monday. The board heard university updates via Zoom, and a limited number of individuals were allowed to attend the meeting in person.

The newest trustee sworn in is Conner McKinney, and John Stachura was elected to serve another term as chair.

McKinney is serving as Student Trustee, and his term runs through October 3, 2021. Stachura has served on the VU Board since 2006.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has reappointed J.R. Gaylor, Eric “Rick” Schach, and Don Villwock to the Board of Trustees, and all three will serve through Oct. 1, 2023.

VU President Dr. Chuck Johnson spoke about the $2.5 million grant the University received from Lilly Endowment Inc. The grant is intended to fund CTE and STEM programs on the Vincennes campus.

Johnson also shared news of VU’s new partnership with Purdue University’s Cyber Apprenticeship Program (P-CAP). The university is offering two online associate degree programs and an online cybersecurity certificate for students registered in the innovative apprenticeship program.

Johnson announced the creation of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. Its goal is to help ensure that the university is an institution where everyone has a genuine opportunity to succeed.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: