Vincennes University Jasper unveils collaborative robots lab

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – Vincennes University Jasper unveiled its new collaborative robots lab inside the Center for Technology, Innovation, and Manufacturing on Monday.

Collaborative robots, or cobots, are used in fields such as manufacturing, medical and aviation. Officials say cobot competitions and boot camps are also in the works.

The cobot lab is part of a larger investment VU is making in the Jasper Campus. A $2 million renovation of the Jasper Administration Building is slated for completion in December. It will focus on expanding their STEM programs.