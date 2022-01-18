Vincennes University launches new collaborative robotics lab

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Vincennes University held an open house today to launch its collaborative robotics lab in Jasper. University officials say this is one of several labs to launch statewide.

The University’s president hopes this technology can help make jobs easier for humans and cut down on repetitive stress injuries.

“The reason for collaborative robotics is that these are designed not to replace human labor, but to enhance it, to augment it,” says VU president Chuck Johnson. “So they’re designed to work alongside humans and they’re designed to maybe make humans more productive with some of those repetitive tasks.”

The president says they also plan to roll out new training and certification programs in Jasper and across the state. The lab is available to students now.