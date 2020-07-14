Vincennes University offering free job training for Hoosiers

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – Vincennes University is helping the state of Indiana by temporarily expanding the Next Level Jobs program aimed at providing Hoosiers with free job training in high-paying, in-demand industries.

Through the Workforce Ready Grant, individuals gain much-needed skills necessary for highly sought-after careers in advanced manufacturing, health & life sciences, building & construction, information technology & business services, and transportation & logistics.

Eligibility, tuition-free program offerings, and funding have increased through Dec. 30.

“Regardless of where you are in the state, VU should have a location near you that offers some type of training that you can potentially be able to tap into,” said Evan Sievers, VU’s Next Level Jobs Representative.

The Workforce Ready Grant program has been expanded to temporarily include Hoosiers with two- and four-year degrees. This is especially beneficial to students who received a degree in a certain field of study and now want to transition to a different employment sector.

To provide students with greater choices, almost 50 new certificates have been added to the current list of eligible programs, including Phlebotomy Technician, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), CNC Machining, Truck Driver Training, Industrial Maintenance and Robotics, and Dental Assistant short-term training programs.

With $22 million of CARES Act funding devoted to the Workforce Ready Grant, at least 10,000 additional Hoosiers will benefit.

Learn more about VU and Next Level Jobs: https://www.vinu.edu/web/workforce-development/nextleveljobs. Contact VU at nextleveljobs@vinu.edu or 812-888-5305.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: