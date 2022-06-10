EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Vintage machines have arrived at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center for the Classic Iron Show. The show will be held on June 10, 11 and 12.

This year’s show features farm and garden tractors, hit & miss and steam. Some are newer models and others are dated back hundreds of years.

“We’ve got engines- I think the oldest engines are actually from the 1800s- and there are a couple steam engines out here,” said Southern Indiana’s Antique and Machinery Club (SIAM) spokesperson Adam Bumb.

Activities at the Classic Iron show include:

Tractor pulls

Steam engines and steam powered sawmill

Live music

Toy show

Giant flea market

Sunday church service

Over 175 antique tractors

Over 300 gas engines

Food

Antique automobiles

The show is hosted by SIAM. The schedule and more information can be found on SIAM’s website.

The Vanderburgh County 4-H Center is located at 201 E. Boonville – New Harmony Road and is six miles north of Evansville off US Hwy 41.