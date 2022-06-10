EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Vintage machines have arrived at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center for the Classic Iron Show. The show will be held on June 10, 11 and 12.

This year’s show features farm and garden tractors, hit & miss and steam. Some are newer models and others are dated back hundreds of years.

“We’ve got engines- I think the oldest engines are actually from the 1800s- and there are a couple steam engines out here,” said Southern Indiana’s Antique and Machinery Club (SIAM) spokesperson Adam Bumb.

Activities at the Classic Iron show include:

  • Tractor pulls
  • Steam engines and steam powered sawmill
  • Live music
  • Toy show
  • Giant flea market
  • Sunday church service
  • Over 175 antique tractors
  • Over 300 gas engines
  • Food
  • Antique automobiles

The show is hosted by SIAM. The schedule and more information can be found on SIAM’s website.

The Vanderburgh County 4-H Center is located at 201 E. Boonville – New Harmony Road and is six miles north of Evansville off US Hwy 41.