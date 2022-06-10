EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Vintage machines have arrived at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center for the Classic Iron Show. The show will be held on June 10, 11 and 12.
This year’s show features farm and garden tractors, hit & miss and steam. Some are newer models and others are dated back hundreds of years.
“We’ve got engines- I think the oldest engines are actually from the 1800s- and there are a couple steam engines out here,” said Southern Indiana’s Antique and Machinery Club (SIAM) spokesperson Adam Bumb.
Activities at the Classic Iron show include:
- Tractor pulls
- Steam engines and steam powered sawmill
- Live music
- Toy show
- Giant flea market
- Sunday church service
- Over 175 antique tractors
- Over 300 gas engines
- Food
- Antique automobiles
The show is hosted by SIAM. The schedule and more information can be found on SIAM’s website.
The Vanderburgh County 4-H Center is located at 201 E. Boonville – New Harmony Road and is six miles north of Evansville off US Hwy 41.