Vinyl records make a comeback

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Despite the effects of the pandemic, vinyl record sales are jamming on both nationally and locally. This resurgence is shaking up the music industry.

“Two years ago, pre-COVID, vinyl sales out sold CD sales in the first time in probably 20 years and not only are older people going back to collecting vinyl, but there’s a lot of teenagers and younger people collecting vinyl as well,” explained Jeff Osborne. He’s the owner of Secret Headquarters who started carrying vinyl records over the summer.

“Any record enthusiast that has ever dropped a needle on that record, there’s just something magical about the sound, the highs, the lows,” described Patrick Holl, owner of Space Monkey Records. Holl said the way his customers became interested in vinyl is just as diverse and unique as the age range of the frequent shoppers. “It’s an interesting phenomena with vinyl because I’ve quite a few businesses over the years and I can honestly say that this is the only business where the demographic spans from the youngest people, 12-13 years old all the way to very elderly people.”

For some, shopping for vinyl records is nostalgic.

“I’m a kid of the 70’s and 80’s and we, I couldn’t wait until the next Kiss record came out,” said Osborne. “There was no social media and you just had to go to the store and hope that you would see that whatever album you wanted or whatever is new came out.”

For others, buying records is becoming a trend.

“My daughter started collecting because she saw others collecting. She doesn’t really listen to the vinyl, but she’ll open it for the posters and they do so many different colors, patterns, and transparent vinyl. It’s just something that the industry started doing to make it more attractive to younger people,” Osborne said.

Now that this trend is catching on, artists aren’t just releasing their music online anymore.

“But they are also releasing them on vinyl and I see that as a very good thing,” said Holl.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)