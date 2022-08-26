HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- People living on the 700 & 800 blocks of Clay Street in Henderson will have you know that, by and large, it’s a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Neighbors know and care for each other, kids play football in the yard, it’s certainly not the type of place you’d expect to see a double homicide.

However, a violent night sent ripples throughout the area after two people were shot and killed and another two were injured at the Harbor House. Longtime resident Mary Gold says this is certainly the first time she’s seen a murder in the area. Gold says she was just watching TV when she heard a couple of bangs. Gold joked she was just being nosy until she saw a man yelling that he’d been shot in the head. Gold says she didn’t know the man but says it worried her.

The shooting came as a surprise to others in the neighborhood like Crystal Stott, who says she knows the suspect Kenneth Gibbs. Stott says Gibbs was polite and conversational, not someone she would’ve expected to be connected to an incident like this.

Still, Mary Gold says that while she lives “in a good area,” it’s sad to see two people murdered “probably over something stupid.”

Gibbs faces two counts of murder and is expected back in court Tuesday.