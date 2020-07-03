Virginia couple arrested on marijuana charge in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Virginia residents are in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond this afternoon after trying to deliver marijuana-laced foods to St. Louis.

X`Zavier Whitted and Zamounte Whitted were pulled over for speeding on I-64 near the 22 mile marker around 2 p.m. Thursday.

As deputies approached the car, they could smell a strong marijuana odor.

Suspected marijuana, cereal bars, a brownie and hand-rolled marijuana cigarettes were found. The items were made to look like consumable food products and were made from various types of breakfast cereal.

Samples of all the edible items field tested positive as marijuana. More than 50 packages of THC edibles were seized during the stop. The total field weight of the seized items was approximately 8 pounds.

Mrs. Whitted told deputies all the contraband located belonged to her and she was transporting the THC products to St. Louis to give to her grandmother.

Deputies also spoke with Mr. Whitted and admitted that he had made the THC containing products himself. He claimed that the brownies did not contain THC, but admitted that the cereal bars did.

Both were arrested and charged with dealing marijuana.

(This story was originally published on July 2, 2020)

