Virtual public meeting scheduled for I-69 Ohio River crossing

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A meeting has been scheduled to discuss one of the biggest projects in the Tri-state’s history.

On April 1, those in charge of building the new I-69 bridge crossing the Ohio River will host a virtual public meeting to update the most recent proposal. The ORX crossing team will explain how the route for the connection was decided.

The new bridge will be four lanes and will keep one of the twin bridges on Highway 41 intact. The interstate bridge will have a toll, along with the more than 11 miles of interstate that will cut through Henderson and Vanderburgh County.

Construction is set to begin in 2022.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)