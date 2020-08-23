Virus spread puts 20 Illinois counties on ‘warning’ status

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Rising indicators of the potentially deadly coronovirus have forced Illinois public health officials to place nearly one-fifth of the state’s counties on “warning level” status for the disease.

Two or more measurements for the spread of the highly contagious virus have exceeded allowable limits in each of the counties put on warning Friday. The process serves notice that local officials should take action to mitigate the spread.

Twenty of the Prairie State’s 102 counties are on warning status: Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, White, Will, and Williamson.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 23, 2020)

