OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Visit Owensboro won second place in the field of marketing campaigns at the Kentucky Travel Industry Association’s annual tourism Traverse Awards in Lexington.

According to the release, the campaign responsible for Visit Owensboro taking home the silver was “12 Days of Christmas in 2021.” The campaign featured multiple marketing and sales strategies including targeted video, photography, radio, social media and digital ad placement to promote holiday activities in downtown Owensboro.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our work in tourism marketing by the top experts in our field with KTIA,” said Visit Owensboro’s Dave Kirk. “The campaign was extremely successful in bringing both visitors from outside our market and attracting our locals to downtown during the winter season. This success was evident in the fact we had one of our highest December occupancies on record in 2021.”

This is the fifth consecutive year the team at Visit Owensboro has won a Traverse Award.