SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – The man who died in a Sacramento fire will soon be buried.

The obituary states Jeff Evans Helm, 69, of Sacramento, was born February 26, 1953 in Sacramento, he retired from Ahlstrom in Madisonville and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. His obituary states he enjoyed fishing, grilling out, traveling and watching horse races.

Muster Funeral Home states graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on October 8 at Gethsemane Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415.

Officials say memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on October 8 at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Reverends Terrance Minor and Kevin Brantley officiating. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the funeral arrangements for Jeff’s family.

Officials say Helm’s family is asking for donations to be made to: Jeff E. Helm, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.