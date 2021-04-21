Visitations reopen at Wendell Foster

Local
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — For the first time since the pandemic began, people can now visit residents at the Wendell Foster campus in Owensboro.

In-person visits were limited since last spring as a way to keep residents safe, but families can now visit loved ones while following safety guidelines.

“You can imagine yourself not being able to see loved ones for a year. In fact, we all went through that,” Doug Hoyt, Wendell Foster CEO, said. “The joy that they have is just amazing to be able to see somebody other than through a window.”

Hoyt says they’ve worked with some local businesses to provide events for residents and their families in safe environments.

