Visitations reopen at Wendell Foster

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — For the first time since the pandemic began, people can now visit residents at the Wendell Foster campus in Owensboro.

In-person visits were limited since last spring as a way to keep residents safe, but families can now visit loved ones while following safety guidelines.

“You can imagine yourself not being able to see loved ones for a year. In fact, we all went through that,” Doug Hoyt, Wendell Foster CEO, said. “The joy that they have is just amazing to be able to see somebody other than through a window.”

Hoyt says they’ve worked with some local businesses to provide events for residents and their families in safe environments.

(This story was originally published on April 21, 2021)