HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the City of Madisonville’s social media page, multiple road closures will take place this evening for the 9/11 Heroes Run. The closures will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The road closures will be at the following locations:

North Main Street at Hospital Drive, Federal Street & East Center Street

West North Street at Arnold Street

West Noel Avenue at Wells Avenue

South Main Street at Bishop Alley, Sugg Street & McCoy Avenue

South Kentucky Avenue at East Lake Street

Cardwell Avenue at South Scott & South Franklin Streets

Union Street at Court Street

East Arch Street at North Scott Street

North Scott Street at Branch & Couch Streets and Waddill & East Noel Avenues

East North Street at Waddill Avenue

You can also view the affected area of these closures in the map below.