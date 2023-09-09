HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the City of Madisonville’s social media page, multiple road closures will take place this evening for the 9/11 Heroes Run. The closures will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The road closures will be at the following locations:

  • North Main Street at Hospital Drive, Federal Street & East Center Street
  • West North Street at Arnold Street
  • West Noel Avenue at Wells Avenue
  • South Main Street at Bishop Alley, Sugg Street & McCoy Avenue
  • South Kentucky Avenue at East Lake Street
  • Cardwell Avenue at South Scott & South Franklin Streets
  • Union Street at Court Street
  • East Arch Street at North Scott Street
  • North Scott Street at Branch & Couch Streets and Waddill & East Noel Avenues
  • East North Street at Waddill Avenue

You can also view the affected area of these closures in the map below.

(Courtesy: City of Madisonville Facebook page)