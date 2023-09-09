HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the City of Madisonville’s social media page, multiple road closures will take place this evening for the 9/11 Heroes Run. The closures will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The road closures will be at the following locations:
- North Main Street at Hospital Drive, Federal Street & East Center Street
- West North Street at Arnold Street
- West Noel Avenue at Wells Avenue
- South Main Street at Bishop Alley, Sugg Street & McCoy Avenue
- South Kentucky Avenue at East Lake Street
- Cardwell Avenue at South Scott & South Franklin Streets
- Union Street at Court Street
- East Arch Street at North Scott Street
- North Scott Street at Branch & Couch Streets and Waddill & East Noel Avenues
- East North Street at Waddill Avenue
You can also view the affected area of these closures in the map below.