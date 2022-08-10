EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says all students and staff are safe after a home explosion along Weinbach Avenue shook the area Wednesday afternoon. The explosion happened just a few blocks away from Vogel Elementary School.

EVSC released a statement little over an hour after the explosion. It reads:

“All students and staff at Vogel are safe following the nearby home explosion earlier this afternoon. School dismissal procedures will be as follows: If your child is a walker, we will be holding them at the school until we receive clearance that it is safe to send them home. Parents may come to the school at this time to pick up your child. For grades 1-6, please pick up at the front of the school, entering off Oak Hill from Morgan. KG parents may park at your previously determined location and pick up your child at the teacher’s door. Students riding the school bus will be dismissed at the regular time today. Bus delays will be possible as a result of multiple road closures. We will share additional information as it becomes available.”

The school corporation reiterates that this dismissal information is only for students at Vogel Elementary.