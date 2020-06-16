Volksfest canceled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Germania Maennerchor announced the 2020 Volksfest will not take place this year due to COVID-19.

Organizers say the requirements to enforce social distancing guidelines would be impossible to comply with.

“Germania Maennerchor is disappointed and realizes the community will miss celebrating our heritage. We may offer future events to accommodate our members and our friends in the community,” organizers said in a news release.

The next Volksfest is scheduled for August 5-7, 2021.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)

