Volksfest is returning this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Grab the lederhosen and start practicing your brat toss because Volksfest is returning for its 59th year! The event celebrating German heritage was canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Every year, Volksfest celebrates German heritage with food music, dancing and drinks. Harold Griese with Germania Maennerchor says this year’s festival will be exactly like it was before the pandemic.

Around 15,000 kraut balls are served over the three-day span and more than 3,000 gallons of beer are consumed. Volksfest will be August 5-7 from 11 a.m. until midnight each day.