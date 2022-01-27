Volleyball and McDonalds: Teaming up for charity

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville United Volleyball Academy has been busy giving back to the community.

According to a press release, the Evansville United Volleyball Academy presented a check for $1,623.00 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley (RMHC). The press release said members of the club partnered with local McDonald’s restaurants to sell discount cards and part of the proceeds were donated to RMHC. According to a press release, Evansville United Volleyball Academy has players from Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky, areas that the RMHC of the Ohio Valley services. The press release says it was a perfect partnership that allowed players to give back to their communities while investing in their volleyball training.

“The girls chose to raise funds for RMHC because of its mission to keep families close to their children who are undergoing medical treatment,” said Fernando Morales, EUVA Director. Morales is also the head coach the University of Evansville volleyball team, according to a press release.