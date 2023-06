HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The town of Chandler is encouraging residents in the service area south of Jenner Road and east of Libbert Road to refrain from watering their lawns due to challenges maintaining normal water tank levels.

According to officials, the challenges have been caused by significant growth in the area. Upgrades to the system are reportedly already on the way and will increase the capacity and mitigate the issue in the future.

No timeline was provided in the official statement.