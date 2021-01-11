Volunteer with Buddy’s Promise loses battle with cancer

(WEHT) Dennis Gunther from Buddy’s Promise, who appeared on Eyewitness News regularly for pet of the day, lost his battle with cancer over the weekend. He was recently diagnosed with stage four cancer.
Here at Eyewitness News, Gunther was loved and appreciated for his volunteer work with Buddy’s Promise and his appearance on pet of the day.
(This story was originally published on January 11,2021)
