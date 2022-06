OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Houses in Owensboro are going to see a few changes this week. The Kentucky Changers will have 150 volunteers working on home repairs such as roofing, painting, and build handicamp ramps and decks.

There will be 18 projects completed by the volunteers this week. Kentucky Changers is a ministry of the Kentucky Women’s Missionary Union and the volunteers will assemble at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

More information can be found on the Facebook page of Kentucky Changers.