Volunteers continue search for dog that swam across Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The search continues for a dog that swam across the Ohio River from Evansville to Henderson.

Volunteers from It Takes a Village were at Horseshoe Bend Sunday looking for Allie, a dog who was recently adopted from the shelter that ran away after slipping from her leash.

She was spotted in a wooded area closer to the river.

Officials with It Takes a Village say they’re only asking for people the dog knows to help with search.

Search and rescue teams were out on the Ohio River Saturday evening looking for the dog after she jumped into the river.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: