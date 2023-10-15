WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Spooks and scares are in full swing at the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm for its 50th year.

Newburgh Civitan officials say they scare because they care.

The haunted house on Vann Road benefits local charities and has been put on by volunteers for the past 5 decades.

Officials hope that recent road construction near the haunted house doesn’t affect how much they’re able to raise this year.

They want people to know that the haunted house is still open, people will just have to take a slight detour.

“We’re probably off a bit, but you never know until the last, you know… the last two weekends are what makes us or breaks us,” said Civitan member Mark Fischer.

The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is open until the end of the month. They also offer no-scare tours for kids or people who scare easily.

