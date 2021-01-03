Volunteers host coat, mask giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Volunteers on a mission to help others stay warm this winter gathered at the METS station on Vine Street in Downtown Evansville to give coats and face masks to those in need.

Volunteers say they donated both new and gently used coats, and they clean and sanitized any used coats before giving them away. One volunteer says giving back is a personal mission.

“I think it’s an awesome thing to give back to our community, makes my day, makes me feel like a better person. I know what it’s like to be homeless and go without, I’ve been there, so I know exactly where they come from, so to give back makes me feel really good,” volunteer Adeline Chinn said.

Chinn says any leftover coats were donated to a local family shelter in Evansville, and she’s already looking forward to donating coats next year.

(This story was originally published on January 2, 2021)