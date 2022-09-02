HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Jadie Ellison, 16, has lived an interesting life. A rare condition left her nonverbal but didn’t leave her without a fighting spirit and headstrong mentality.

Jadie’s stepfather, Eric Smith, says some things other parents take for granted, like going out to eat or heading to the supermarket, can be a bit more challenging but adds it’s all a balancing act and there’s nothing they’d rather have than her.

Smith says Jadie loves going outside but her new home in Henderson County provided some new challenges. At first, not having a fenced-in yard meant Jadie was “cooped up” for most of a year after they moved in last year and then she didn’t have much to play with- so Jadie, Eric, and her mom Kristi made a wish.

On Thursday, that wish came to life thanks to a group of strangers. Volunteers from Old National Bank came to their home to install a brand new, accessible playset for Jadie- complete with a large Connect Four set, a sandbox, and two swing sets. Lisa Leslie says they were happy to help out and the Smiths say they’re grateful for everything they did on a warm September night, making Jadie’s wish come true.