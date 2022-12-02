DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Private First Class Robert Wright went missing in action in the Korean War in 1950 and for decades, his family waited for word about him. Just a few months ago, Private Wright’s remains were finally identified using new DNA technology and he will be returning home next week for burial.

The group Flagman’s Mission Continues is working to make sure Wright’s Homecoming will be a patriotic event, and they need volunteers to make it happen. The group is asking for help setting up over 700 3×5 foot flags in Whitesville on Wednesday.

Volunteers will meet on Wednesday at noon at St. Mary’s of the Woods Church to set up the flags. And volunteers will remove the flags On December 10 at 9 a.m.. On Friday, people are invited to line the processional route for burial from the church to the cemetery.

Shelley Kirk spoke with Jeff Hastings of Flagman’s Mission Continues during Eyewitness News First at Four. You can view their full interview in the video player above.