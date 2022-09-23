EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Hunger Action Month continues through September, and Eyewitness News continues our series on highlighting the volunteers fighting to end hunger. Several volunteers from One Main Financial joined the fight by packing senior meal boxes at the Tri-State Food Bank.

“It has food in there that’s nutritious, so to help them get the nutrients they need in their diet,” explains Tri-State Food Bank Donor Relations Manager Mardi File. “But to also help supplement the funds that they would be spending.”

File helps recruit volunteer groups for Tri-State Food Bank, and says there has been a recent spike in volunteer interest.

“Really the last 6 weeks, our business groups, the phone has just been ringing like crazy. So it’s been really great,” says File.

The growth, according to Executive Director Glenn Roberts, is due in part by the Hunger Action Month campaign.

“It’s very top of mind,” says Roberts. “Hunger Action Month and the month of September, there’s a big effort to let the public know that hunger is an issue, but especially what they can do about it.”

This was the second time in one month a group from One Main has volunteered. At one point, the group was working at a pace of 100 boxes in less than one hour. With some unaware of the impacts of their volunteer hours, File says every volunteer experience as ‘enlightening’.

“When they come in and actually pack the boxes or fill the bags, it opens their eyes, you know, to see the impact that we have on the community,” explains File. “And I think it helps them to know they’re giving back. It’s also a great team-building experience.”

The fight against local hunger may have taken a spotlight during the month of September, but Roberts says every month is Hunger Action Month, and the battle will continue long after September ends.

“There’s a great need to be met. As the temperature goes down, the need tends to go up,” says Roberts.

If you are interested in volunteer opportunities with the Tri-State Food Bank, more information can be found on their website.