Volunteers preparing goody bags for veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Volunteers were at the Evansville National Guard Armory Tuesday morning helping prepare some treats for local veterans. The volunteers were with Honor Flight of Southern Indiana.

Over the next couple of days, they’ll get busy, packing about a thousand goodie bags for vets. Included in those bags will be letters of appreciation from the Tri-State community.

The Honor Flight Network has postponed all trips for the 2020 flight season in response to COVID-19.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 29, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: