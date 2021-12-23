Volunteers, Santa deliver Christmas joy to Bremen following tornado

BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT)- It just wouldn’t be Christmas without Santa or presents but nearly two weeks after powerful storms ripped through western Kentucky communities like Bremen, volunteers joined Santa to help spread special holiday cheer to the Muhlenberg County community Thursday night.

Allen Shemwell says he and his family lost just about everything, including a home and loved ones, but he says the outpouring he’s seen has been unlike anything else he’s ever seen in Bremen.

Organizer Casey Davis says she was in a “state of shock” after the storms but says she and her husband, Michael, wanted to give back. Michael Davis says Thursday’s event gave families a chance to smile, have a feeling of community, and hug each other after two weeks of “two weeks of pain and sorrow.”

The Davises say any toys or gifts not donated Thursday will be donated in Central City on Friday to keep the spirit of giving alive in western Kentucky.