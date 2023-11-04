EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Volunteers were out helping set up the largest number of displays ever featured in Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights.

Dozens of volunteers were working to set up more than 80 displays on Saturday morning.

They will be fine-tuning details until opening night on Thanksgiving.

“Our apprentices were out here every night this week setting up the smaller displays. And it will take us two to three weekends to set the bigger displays and to wire them up and make sure they’re all working correctly,” said Ryan McRoberts, the business manager of IBEW Local 16.

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will run nightly from Thanksgiving through January 1.

People can drive their own vehicles through or they can take a horse-drawn carriage.

All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.