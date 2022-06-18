EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Springtime is almost over and many volunteers took on some spring cleaning of the Ohio River on June 18. Nearly 150 volunteers from Berry Global and the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) cleared litter from Evansville’s downtown riverfront.

The teams’ efforts are part of the Ohio River Sweep. The sweep is an annual volunteer cleanup movement that covers the entire length of the Ohio River.

“We are extremely excited to partner with the EWSU in this very important event,” said Diane Marret, Sustainability Director for Berry’s Consumer Packaging North America Division. “Berry team members are encouraged to participate in clean-up initiatives to clear litter from our local communities. As a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, efforts to keep waste from nature and plastic out of the landfill are necessary steps to give our natural resources multiple lives.”

The sweep is a collaboration between the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission and the Foundation for Ohio River Education.