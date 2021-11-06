Volunteers work to set up Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The largest number of displays ever featured in Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights went up Saturday in Garvin Park.

Saturday being their biggest workday, around 100 volunteers helped to put up the 70 light displays. While a lot of work was done over the weekend, volunteers will still be fine-tuning and plugging in the lights all the way up until opening night.

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights opens Thanksgiving night. The annual drive-through light display benefits Easter Seals. You can read more about the Fantasy of Lights here.