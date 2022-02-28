JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – March madness is here for Jasper, Indiana as the town has made it to the Sweet Sixteen for the Strong Towns Contest. The town was previously nominated for consideration in the annual contest.

The town of Jasper is asking everyone to go to www.strongtowns.org/stmedia to vote for Jasper. City officials also request the word be spread through all social media channels and use #JasperStrong2022.

The public can vote from Feb. 28th through March 3rd at noon CST. Jasper is up against the town of Brighton, Michigan with the winner advancing to the Elite Eight.

Strong Towns is an organization that advocates bold and different thinking toward building better cities and towns. The organization focuses on taking small incremental steps, embracing a process of continuous adaptation and to stop valuing efficiency and start valuing resilience.

New approaches are recognized to be sure that cities and towns are making smart moves toward supporting their growth without adding significant financial burdens. More can be learned about Strong Towns at www.strongtowns.org and remember to vote for Jasper.