Voter fraud investigation underway in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Co. Clerk Leslie McCarty tells Eyewitness News a voter fraud investigation is underway in Daviess County.

McCarty says her office notified authorities when they caught it and they’re looking into at least one incident.

The Commonwealth Attorney for Daviess County, along with the Kentucky Attorney General’s office and the Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office are also looking into it.

(This story was originally published on August 4, 2020)

