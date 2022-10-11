Voter registration ended today at 2 p.m. for Indiana and Kentucky residents. If you did not register before the deadline, you will not be able to vote in the upcoming elections.

Henderson County Clerk Renesa Abner says, “Voter registration is up and likely due to the variety of ways that voter registration is available. No longer are is a voter required to show up physically for registration.”

Abner also says, “The most popular way to register is at the drivers license office when you are getting your license. You will be asked if you would like to register to vote. Be sure to register so you can exercise your Amendment right to vote, maybe not in this election, but your registration will allow you to cast your vote in future elections.”

