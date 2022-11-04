Daviess County, Ky. (WEHT)- It’s been a long, arduous march towards Election Day in Kentucky. Between a heated Senate race and a key amendment that could decide the fate of abortion rights in the Commonwealth, voters will have a lot to consider as the campaign wraps up.

In fact, election season has been so contentious that some local leaders say it’s made them be even more aware. Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty, who is running unopposed in the general election after a tight Republican primary victory earlier this year, says the heated nature of the campaign trail has made her think twice about going out by herself, adding that she’s reminding herself that “something could happen,” while “hoping and praying that it doesn’t.”

Indeed, Kentucky is far from the only state in the country dealing with an unusually heated campaign season. A group of armed, masked men gathered to “monitor” a ballot drop box in Arizona and while nothing of that sort has been reported in Kentucky, McCarty says it is a concern with Election Day just days away.

“People across the country are just so angry about anything, everything,” McCarty says, adding that the national debate over abortion rights has “sent people over the top and that passion has turned into something very ugly.”

So what is Daviess County doing to protect the polls this year? Well, McCarty says they’re turning to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office to patrol and monitor each of the 12 polling stations scattered across the city of Owensboro and outlying areas in the county.

Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith says it’s not in regards to any specific threat, adding that reducing the number of precincts and polling locations just makes it easier for deputies to monitor and check each location.

After years of conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election, McCarty is urging voters and candidates alike to remember that the elections are fair, transparent, and accurate. McCarty says accusations of improper elections make her “furious,” as Kentucky has little, if any, track record of voter fraud, and County Clerks like herself work hard to make sure the elections and voting process go as smoothly as possible.

McCarty says she’d like to direct anyone with concerns or conspiracy theories about the electoral process to contact their election officials to see that voter fraud is, in fact, neither widespread nor commonplace in the Commonwealth.